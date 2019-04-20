A young woman is dead, another is seriously injured and a toddler is in the hospital for observation after a bizarre incident in Brooklyn early Saturday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, NYPD responded to a call for an injured person outside the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn. On arrival they discovered a 21-year-old woman had already been taken to Elmhurst Hospital with cuts to her head and body.

When they entered her apartment in the same building, they found another woman in her 20s with stab wounds and cuts to the head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities soon found a 4-year-old girl in the apartment, the child of the 21-year-old woman who had been found outside. The child was unharmed but taken to Woodhull Hospital for observation.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship was, if any, between the two women. There were no arrests as of Saturday morning.