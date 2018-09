The NYPD tweeted this photo of a young crane rescued from the subway tracks in Jackson Heights.

He's not the first odd bird seen on the subway, but he might be the most authentic.

A young crane was found perched on the 7 train tracks in Jackson Heights at about 1 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said in a tweet.

Two NYPD detectives rescued the bird from the Roosevelt Avenue station and delivered him to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

