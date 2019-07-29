Two young people lost their lives Sunday afternoon when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into three other cars on a parkway in Nassau County. Ida Siegal reports.

A young couple lost their lives Sunday afternoon when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into three other cars on a parkway in Nassau County.

New York State Police closed down Meadowbrook State Parkway near exit M1 in Homestead for hours as they investigated what led to the tragic accident that occurred around 2 p.m.

Thomas A. Bochichio, 22, was driving a 2013 BMW X5 on the northbound lanes when he struck three other vehicles, including 23-year-old Samantha C. Shaw and 24-year-old Timothy J. Lafferty's Chrysler, according to police.

Shaw and Lafferty were pronounced dead at the scene and Bochichio was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Bochichio's BMW also hit a Honda Civic, causing it to strike a steel light pole, as well as a GMC Acadia that was forced into the center median. No other injuries were reported from those two vehicles, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed, according to police. Police could not confirm whether they performed a drugs and alcohol test on Bochichio but his father tells News 4 his son passed the tests.

Bochichiho's father also said that his son has a history of seizures and he believes that it may have been the cause of the fatal crash.

Photos on social media show Shaw and Lafferty together. Her Facebook page says she studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology.