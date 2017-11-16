A video posted on Instagram by laudadi0 shows two subway performers singing on a crowded train and they quite possibly could be the best performers you've heard while straphanging. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

This is not your average subway performance. These two kids are good. Really good.

In an Instagram video posted by @laudadi0, a young girl and boy are seen teaming up singing and banging on a bucket while the crowded train looks on. The poster says she was on a shuttle train to Times Square on Saturday. She said her and others around her were amazed when the boy started belting out the lyrics to The Temptations’ “I Got Sunshine” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

The minute-long video spends most of its time focused on the boy as he sings and hits the white bucket. It occasionally switches over to the girl singing and standing on the seat of the train before it quickly goes back to the boy. A man is even seen in the back digging into his wallet for cash apparently to give to the performers.

The buskers we all need right now. Just take it kids 💸 #subwaycreatures (@laudadi0) A post shared by SubwayCreatures™️ (@subwaycreatures) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:56am PST

The video is going viral, being posted on the popular Instagram account Subway Creatures garnering more than 30,000 likes and 1,300 comments most of which praise the young duo for their obvious talent.