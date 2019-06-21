In this June 20, 2013, file photo, an attendee takes a photo of the instagram logo during a press event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

A YouTube and Instagram influencer with hundreds of thousands of social media followers is facing identity theft and fraud charges after being indicted Friday in Suffolk County.

Christian Aaron, 19, of Hollywood, California, who has almost 185,000 Instagram followers and more than 42,000 YouTube subscribers, faces a long list of felony charges.

Prosecutors allege he stole a Suffolk County resident's identity, ran up $19,000 in charges on credit cards taken out in the victim's name, and attempted to run up another $31,000 in charges.

Aaron faces seven felony counts and one misdemeanor charge, including for identity theft and grand larceny.

"As with all of the financial crimes our office investigates and prosecutes, this was an act of greed, but this defendant wasn’t just after money; he committed these crimes in part to keep up the online persona he has crafted for himself and to get likes on social media,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement.

According to Sini's office, Aaron allegedly used American Express cards belonging to a Suffolk County woman to buy plane tickets from New York to Hawaii and to reserve rooms at a Disney resort there.

While in Hawaii, prosecutors said, he went on a luxury shopping spree at stores like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. He also allegedly attempted another shopping spree at an online retailer, but the retailer rejected the orders before shipping.

Attorney information was not immediately available. Emails to the press contact on his Instagram page were not immediately returned. He faces a maximum of up to 7 years in prison if convicted of the top count against him.

Aaron's social media accounts show a young man living a luxurious life.

A May 25 post has him posing with a Lamborghini in front of a California mansion, while a YouTube video from the same date shows him touring midtown Manhattan.