What to Know A freelance photographer is asking for the internet's help finding a couple of whom he took a stunning photo at Yosemite National Park

The image is jaw-droppingly incredible, capturing the moment the man gets down on one knee and takes the woman's hand on a cliff's edge

The tweet has had more than 192,000 likes and 86,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday afternoon

A Michigan photographer is asking for the collective power of the internet to help him find a couple of whom he took a stunning picture in what he believes was the moment they got engaged at Yosemite National Park.

Matthew Dippel tweeted the photo, saying he took it at Taft Point at Yosemite on Oct. 6. "Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds him," he wrote.

The image is jaw-droppingly incredible, capturing the moment the man gets down on one knee and takes the woman's hand. They're standing on a cliff, nothing around them expect the park's magestic mountains.

The tweet has had more than 192,000 likes and 86,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday afternoon. As of early Friday, Dippel still had not found the couple, according to an updated post below the photo.

Dippel, who was on a road trip and hike adventure with his pal at the time he captured the moment, told NBC's Grand Rapids affiliate WOOD-TV that he posted similar messages on Facebook and Instagram to no avail.

"Honestly I'd like to give them just a big print of the photo because it's such an incredible moment,” he told WOOD-TV.

Top Celeb Photos: Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More