NY School District Investigates Allegations That Bus Driver Watched Porn While on Job - NBC New York
OLY-NY

NY School District Investigates Allegations That Bus Driver Watched Porn While on Job

Published at 4:46 PM EST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY School District Investigates Allegations That Bus Driver Watched Porn While on Job
    NBC Connecticut

    Two school bus drivers contracted by the Yonkers Public School district have been banned from transporting students as officials investigate allegations that one of them was watching porn while on the job.

    A spokeswoman for the Yonkers school district said the allegation was brought to their attention last week, and the superintendent immediately began investigating.

    Two employees of the bus company hired by the school district have been banned from transporting students during the investigation. 

    "At no time were our students exposed to what is alleged," said school district spokeswoman Jerilynne Fierstein, adding that the allegation was between adults who work for the bus company.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us