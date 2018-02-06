Two school bus drivers contracted by the Yonkers Public School district have been banned from transporting students as officials investigate allegations that one of them was watching porn while on the job.

A spokeswoman for the Yonkers school district said the allegation was brought to their attention last week, and the superintendent immediately began investigating.

Two employees of the bus company hired by the school district have been banned from transporting students during the investigation.

"At no time were our students exposed to what is alleged," said school district spokeswoman Jerilynne Fierstein, adding that the allegation was between adults who work for the bus company.