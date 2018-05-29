Investigators say two men keep breaking into mailboxes in Westchester and walking off with everything inside. (Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018)

The Yonkers mailbox thieves have struck again, hitting another 10 mailboxes on Tuesday morning, authorities say as they urge residents who used those mailboxes to check their personal accounts.

The last string of mailbox raids happened around 2 a.m. in the areas of South Broadway and Riverdale Avenue, according to the Yonkers Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services.

The targeted mailboxes were located on 79 Main Street, 80 Riverdale Avenue, 410 Riverdale Avenue, 466 Riverdale Avenue, 53 South Broadway, 176 South Broadway, 274 South Broadway, 335 South Broadway, South Broadway at Lawrence Street, and 260 Valentine Lane.

Anyone who used those mailboxes in the past 72 hours to send bank-related information is being advised to get in touch with their bank and verify that their accounts have not been compromised.

Police also recommend people contact their credit bureaus and place fraud alerts on their files.