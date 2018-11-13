A Yonkers neighborhood is outraged after hateful flyers began popping up on their streets. So they decided to replace them with signs of their own. Ida Siegal reports.

A hateful flyer posted in a Westchester neighbood has spurred residents and business owners there to rally against the bigotry with their own signs preaching a simple message: not in our neighborhood.

Last week, flyers reaching out to white supremacists and preaching hate against black people and Muslims were posted near Van Cortlandt Park in Woodlawn, shocking neighbors.

"It was unbelievable 'cause it's like, 'Is this really happening?'" said Angela Maiella of Yonkers. "Everyone says, 'Oh, not in my town.' But you know what, unfortunately, it is all over."

Neighborhoods kids and concerned parents decided to replace the hate signs with anti-hate signs, posting them in store windows, at the playground and at people's homes.

When a 5-year-old girl went to Moriarty's bar on McLean Avenue and asked them to post her homemade flyer reading "Hate has no business here," they immediately welcomed the idea.

"It's something we feel strongly about at Moriarty's," said manager Peter Cummins. "We've always been a very welcoming bar, restaurant. We don't care, black, white, gay, straight. It doesn't matter. Everyone is welcome here."

"It shows that even a 5-year-old can see that this is wrong," he continued. "So there's hope for the future. If a 5-year-old can see it, we as adults should be able to push it out of our neighborhood."