Police in Yonkers just increased the reward for a 15-year-old teen accused of killing a teenage girl with a bullet meant for someone else. Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, died after she was shot in the head in Yonkers last month; police say she was an innocent bystander

Officials on Tuesday morning said they have arrested Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, in connection with Cotto Montanez's death

Cotto Montanez was laid to rest last week

Officials say they have arrested the teen boy accused of shooting and killing an innocent 18-year-old woman caught in his crossfire in Yonkers.

Mayor Mike Spano said early Tuesday in a tweet that Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, is in custody. He is accused of killing 18-year-old high school junior Marilyn Cotto Montanez last month.

It's not clear where he was taken into custody, but Spano said police will release more information later Tuesday.

Cotto Montanez was laid to rest last week when she was remembered her as a "courageous" and "kind" person. Many of the mourners wore pink — Cotto Montanez' favorite color — to pay tribute to her.

Cotto Montanez, who had dreams of becoming a surgeon, had been taking advanced placement classes at Lincoln High School, Principal Ian Sherman said.

Grief-stricken friends and family put together a memorial at the site where she was killed, not far from where her wake was held Wednesday.

Police say two groups got into a dispute after Jamir stole a gold chain from another person shortly before the shooting. At some point during the ensuing chase, Jamir pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, hitting Cotto Montanez in the head, according to police.

Cotto Montanez was walking to the corner store near her home with her 9-year-old sister when she was hit, police said.