Wednesday was a wild, wild night at Fenway Park. With the Yankees leading the Boston Red Sox 10-6 in the seventh inning, Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly nearly hit the Yankees' Tyler Austin and then caught him on the side with a 2-1 pitch clocked at 98 mph.

Austin slammed his bat on the plate, threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated. The scuffle spilled across the field before it broke up in front of the Boston dugout on the first base side, with Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pushing the pile.

Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames used both hands to shove Austin all the way across the infield toward the New York dugout. Austin, Kelly and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were all ejected.