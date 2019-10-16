What to Know New York stranded nine during a 4-1 loss to Houston on Tuesday night that put the Yankees in a 2-1 AL Championship Series deficit

Game 4 of the Yankees-Astros AL Championship Series has been postponed as a major storm bears down on New York City.

Game 4 will now be played Thursday at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees trailing the Astros two games to one. It's not clear how the extra day off will affect either team's pitching plans.

Game 5 will be Friday at 7:08 p.m., also in the Bronx.

The teams will not take a travel day, as planned; if Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be played Saturday and Sunday in Houston.

A major coastal storm will soak the region Wednesday night, which left the team and Major League Baseball with little choice but to postpone the game.