Game 4 of Yankees-Astros ALCS Postponed Due to Incoming Rain - NBC New York
Game 4 of Yankees-Astros ALCS Postponed Due to Incoming Rain

Published 2 hours ago

    MLB Photos via Getty Images

    What to Know

    • New York stranded nine during a 4-1 loss to Houston on Tuesday night that put the Yankees in a 2-1 AL Championship Series deficit

    • Game 4 will now be played Thursday at 8:08 p.m., with Game 5 Friday at 7:08 p.m.

    • There will be no travel day; Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be Saturday and Sunday in Houston

    Game 4 of the Yankees-Astros AL Championship Series has been postponed as a major storm bears down on New York City.

    Game 4 will now be played Thursday at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees trailing the Astros two games to one. It's not clear how the extra day off will affect either team's pitching plans. 

    Game 5 will be Friday at 7:08 p.m., also in the Bronx.

    The teams will not take a travel day, as planned; if Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be played Saturday and Sunday in Houston. 

    A major coastal storm will soak the region Wednesday night, which left the team and Major League Baseball with little choice but to postpone the game. 

