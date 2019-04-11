What to Know A man in a Yankees jacket and baseball hat broke into a Staten Island restaurant last week and stole loose change and beer, cops say

The suspect used a rock to smash the front glass door of Pier 76 on Bay Street on April 4 around 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

An apparent Yankee fan broke into a Staten Island restaurant with a rock, stole loose change from the register along with three bottles of beer and ran off, police say.

Cops say the suspect, last seen wearing a Yankees jacket and baseball cap, smashed the front glass door of Pier 76 on Bay Street around 5 a.m. last Thursday and grabbed the loot.

Nothing else was taken and no damage to the restaurant apart from the front door was reported.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

