What to Know An alleged drunk driver veered into the wrong side of the Bronx River Parkway and smashed into car filled with family from Florida, cops say

Diego Caceres, 35, is expected to be charged with DWI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the crash, police said

Caceres will likely be in the hospital a few days; it wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney

An alleged drunk driver veered into the wrong side of the Bronx River Parkway and smashed head-on into a car filled with a family from Florida who were headed to see relatives in the area, authorities say.

Diego Caceres, 35, is expected to be charged with DWI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the crash, police said. He will be in the hospital for several days, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was able to retain an attorney.

Caceres was driving a vehicle with a Taxi & Limousine Commission license plate when he crashed into the rental car occupied by six relatives from Florida, ranging in age from 15 to 50, police said.

Some of them suffered serious head trauma, and others had leg injuries, neck and back pain. They're all expected to be OK.

The highway was closed as police investigated. It's not clear where Caceres entered the parkway.

Caceres doesn't have a record other than a ticket for a seatbelt violation. Police said the accident could have been much worse if the airbags hadn't deployed.