WrestleMania Returns to New Jersey in 2019

John Cena attends a press conference to announce that MetLife Stadium will host WWE Wrestlemania 29 in 2013 at MetLife Stadium. On Friday, he was also in attendance at a press conference held in MetLife Stadium to announce that the wrestling event will come to the New York/New Jersey region again in 2019.

Calling all WWE fans — Wrestlemania is coming back to New Jersey!

Officials announced that MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will host WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was present at the press conference at the stadium announcing WrestleMania 35.

“WrestleMania is a weeklong series of events that will bring an incredible economic windfall to the region,” Oliver said, adding that over the past 11 years the event has garnered more $1 billion “in economic impact for host cities.”

The press conference also featured WWE superstars, including John Cena and Ronda Rousey.

It will be the second MetLife Stadium will host the WWE event. In April 2013, the North Jersey stadium also hosted WrestleMania 29. That event grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans, the WWE said in a statement.

According to NorthJersey.com, the 2013 event had an estimated $101.2 million in economic impact for the New York/New Jersey region, as well as $16.5 million in local, state and county taxes.

New York City will also hold 2019 WrestleMania Week events, including the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. They will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, said at the press conference that even though the Barclays Center has hosted WWE events in the past, the opportunity to host WrestleMania events will “glamorize” the Barclays Center, but also the Borough of Brooklyn, to a world-wide audience.