Critics say it's a nightmare for those with OCD. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

What to Know The Port Authority plans to release the results of a poll Monday on the placement of decorations on the Holland Tunnel sign

The placement of a Christmas tree over the 'N' and a wreath over the 'U' has caused an uproar online

The Port Authority is promising to reveal whether it will re-deck the Holland Tunnel

Distraught commuters could learn Monday whether the tyranny of the misplaced wreathes on the Holland Tunnel will come to an end.

The Port Authority planned an afternoon press conference to announce the results of a public poll on the "Great Holland Tunnel Decoration Debate."

In announcing the press conference, the Port Authority said: "Should we re-deck the Holland?"

Photo credit: panynj.gov

The unusual placement of wreaths and Christmas trees on the Holland Tunnel side has caused a furor online and led to a Change.org petition to move the decorations.

While the two “O-shaped” wreaths covered the “O” and “U” of Holland Tunnel, the “tree-shaped” wreath was placed over the “N” instead of the “A."

“You’ve obviously put the wreath over the ‘O’ and another wreath over the ‘U’ cause it’s kind of ‘O’ shaped, but with the tree, you didn’t give a flying f--- because you put the A-shaped tree over the N,” commuter Cory Windelspecht told NJ.com.

Windelspecht started a petition that has amassed over 2,800 signatures.

Even Budweiser has joined in the debate. The company tweeted a picture of its Newark brewery supporting Windelspecht. The picture shows a wreath over the "U" and a tree over the "E" in Budweiser.

The Port Authority's poll offered four options: