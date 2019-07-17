What to Know Police are asking the public’s help in identifying an alleged would-be bedroom window intruder who was scared off by a scream

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying an alleged would-be bedroom window intruder who was scared off by a scream in an incident that occurred late last month in Queens.

According to the NYPD, on June 28, at around 5 a.m., the unidentified man attempted to gain entry via a bedroom window to a ground floor apartment in a multi-unit residential building in the vicinity of 71st Avenue and 60th Lane in the Ridgewood section of Queens.

The occupant of the apartment, a 28-year-old woman, was awakened by the noise, saw the unidentified man outside her window and shouted – prompting him to flee, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.