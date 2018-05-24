These Are the Worst Times to Drive on Memorial Day Weekend in NYC - NBC New York
These Are the Worst Times to Drive on Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Published 58 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Traffic moves along 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

    What to Know

    • Community-based navigation app Waze compiled the worst times to travel in the New York metropolitan area on Memorial Day weekend

    • AAA, meanwhile, says the worst time to drive the entire weekend will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday

    • Nationwide, AAA predicts that 36.6 million people will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend

    Traffic is as much a part of Memorial Day weekend as cookouts and trips to the beach. 

    But if you're trying to maximize your time off the roads, Waze is hoping to help. The community-based navigation app compiled the worst times to drive in the New York City metropolitan area area over the long weekend.

    Here are the times you should stay off the roads, based on Waze data from 2017:

    • From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25
    • From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26
    • From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 27
    • From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 28
    • From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29

    AAA meanwhile, slightly differs from Waze on the worst time to hit the road. According to the drivers service, the worst time to travel for the entire weekend will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, when a normal trip will take 2.7 times as long to complete.

    Nationwide, AAA predicts that 36.6 million people will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend.

