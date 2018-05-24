What to Know Community-based navigation app Waze compiled the worst times to travel in the New York metropolitan area on Memorial Day weekend

Traffic is as much a part of Memorial Day weekend as cookouts and trips to the beach.

But if you're trying to maximize your time off the roads, Waze is hoping to help. The community-based navigation app compiled the worst times to drive in the New York City metropolitan area area over the long weekend.

Here are the times you should stay off the roads, based on Waze data from 2017:

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25

From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 27

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 28

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29

AAA meanwhile, slightly differs from Waze on the worst time to hit the road. According to the drivers service, the worst time to travel for the entire weekend will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, when a normal trip will take 2.7 times as long to complete.

Nationwide, AAA predicts that 36.6 million people will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend.