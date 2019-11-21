Worries Mount Over ‘Fight Week’ at New Jersey High School

What to Know There’s a disturbing and violent trend in a number of high schools across the country – including in New Jersey

There’s a disturbing and violent trend in a number of high schools across the country – including in New Jersey.

Some students at Englewood High School have allegedly organized what they call “fight week” – a time when they are getting into fights and then posting videos on social media with the sole purpose of getting “likes.”

Communities throughout the country have been wrestling with how to combat this violent phenomenon.

Aliyah Wright, a sophomore at Englewood High School, says students participating in the fights aren’t thinking of the consequences.

“They aren’t thinking of what could happen if something really goes wrong,” she said.

Englewood High School has seen a number of fights in the first few days of what has been dubbed as “fight week.” The number of violent confrontations has prompted the superintendent of schools to send a letter to parents about the incidents and reminding them about the district’s “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to fighting and violence.

According to the district’s superintendent, Robert Kravitz, several additional substitute teachers have been brought in to monitor the hallways and bathrooms. Police officers are also present at the school.

Kravitz added that aside from the increase in security, the district is planning programs in character education and peer conflict.

“I hope it’s going to get better,” sophomore Dorian Martin said. “I know it’s bad now and everything, but hopefully we can just resolve all of this.”

Fellow student Khalil Bay shared similar sentiments.

“This school is a great school,” Bay, a freshman, said. “This is very unfortunate. I’m just hoping that we can just move on forward in the school year with positive activities and no more fights.”

Bay’s father tells News 4 New York that he sends his children to school to get an education, not to be in an environment with fights.

The Englewood Police Department also issued a statement saying parents need to monitor their children’s social media and talk with them about conflict resolution as well as the consequences of violence.