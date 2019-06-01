WorldPride Welcome Center Opens in West Village - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

WorldPride Welcome Center Opens in West Village

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WorldPride Welcome Center Opens in West Village
    NBC 4 New York
    The WorldPride Welcome Center opened Saturday on Christopher Street in the West Village.

    The international LGBTQ Pride celebration is coming to New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants millions of visitors to get a warm welcome in the city that has been a leader in the struggle for gay rights.

    Cuomo announced the opening of the WorldPride Welcome Center in the West Village on Saturday, at the start of Pride Month.

    New York state is hosting WorldPride on the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Manhattan's Stonewall Inn that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement.

    Steps away is the new center on Christopher Street that features a timeline gallery tracing progress through the decades.

    14 Unique Celebrations of Pride Month in the Tri-State

    14 Curious and Creative Celebrations of Pride Month Around the Tri-State

    Cuomo signed the Marriage Equality Act into law in 2011 and some legislators are now fighting for protections for transgender people.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us