NYC Medical Examiner's Office Identifies Remains of Another Sept. 11 Victim

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The NYC medical examiner's office has identified another person killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the 1,645th victim identified

    • The person was a man, though his name has not been released; he is the third new WTC terror attack victim identification made this year

    • Of the 2,753 people reported missing in the disaster, 1,108 victims (or 40% of the total number) still remain unidentified

    The New York City medical examiner's office has identified another person killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the 1,645th victim to be identified. 

    The name of the man is being withheld at the request of the family. His is the third new identification of a World Trade Center victim this year. The remains of a woman were identified in July, while a man was identified in June. 

    The identities of both those victims were also withheld.  

    Of the 2,753 people reported missing in the disaster, 1,108 victims (or 40 percent of the total number) still remain unidentified. 

