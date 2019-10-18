A retired FDNY firefighter has become the 200th member of the department to die from an illness linked to the recovery efforts at Ground Zero after 9/11. Rana Novini reports. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

The New York City medical examiner's office has identified another person killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the 1,645th victim to be identified.

The name of the man is being withheld at the request of the family. His is the third new identification of a World Trade Center victim this year. The remains of a woman were identified in July, while a man was identified in June.

The identities of both those victims were also withheld.

