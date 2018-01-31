Artifacts Capture 1993 WTC Bombing on 25th Anniversary

A special installation at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will remember the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center through artifacts from the attack and subsequent investigation. The installation in lower Manhattan is part of a month-long series of commemorative events recognizing the 25th anniversary of the attack. A truck bomb exploded below the North Tower on Feb. 26, 1993 It failed to send the North Tower crashing into the South Tower as terrorists had hoped, but the blast killed six people and injured more than 1,000. The exhibition -- titled "Remembering the 1993 Bombing at the World Trade Center” -- tells the story of the bombing plot, its effects on the 16-acre site and the effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, organizers say. The installation will be on view from Feb. 1 to March 5. More information here.