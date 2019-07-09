What to Know The city will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup victory Wednesday

The parade will take place along "The Canyon of Heroes" at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ticketed event at City Hall Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

All free public tickets were claimed within hours

Psyched for Wednesday's ticker-tape parade to honor the U.S. women for their latest World Cup victory? New York City is making it easy for you to be in the know.

Notify NYC has launched an opt-in short message service (SMS) to provide information about the celebration, the city's Emergency Management Department said Monday. Just text USACHAMPS to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive notifications and updates on weather, road closures, traffic or other information about Wednesday’s parade. Message and data rates may apply.

The parade kicks off Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. from Battery Park and travels north along Broadway, through the Canyon of Heroes, to City Hall. Following the parade, Mayor de Blasio will host a ceremony at City Hall honoring the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team at 10:30 a.m. (ICYMI: Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the big event.)

“We are excited to celebrate the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s historic victory. As New Yorkers and Americans come out to support this incredible accomplishment, we are making it easier for them to stay up-to-date with the information they need as they enjoy the festivities,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a statement.