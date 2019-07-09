Free Tickets for Women's World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade Being Resold for Up to $150 Each - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup

Full Coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France

Free Tickets for Women's World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade Being Resold for Up to $150 Each

The free tickets ran out in mere seconds on Monday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    5 NYC Ticker Tape Parades to Remember

    Looking back at five of New York City's 206 ticker tape parades, since the public celebration began in 1886 with the Statue of Liberty dedication.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Tickets for Wednesday's parade celebrating the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup championship are selling for big bucks, even though they were supposed to be free -- and non-transferable. 

    The city made tickets for the City Hall ceremony available Monday at 2 p.m. and within 30 seconds they were gone. But multiple listings popped up on Craigslist Tuesday, one offering two tickets at $140 each, another with six tickets at $150 each. 

    City Hall did not have an immediate comment on what it would do about resold tickets. The ticketing site explicitly says "tickets are non-transferable," though it's not clear how that would be enforced. 

    The anonymous seller of the $150 tickets, in an email to NBC New York, insisted that the tickets were transferable, however, under state law. 

    According to the city, this will be the 207th parade in the Canyon of Heroes, and the first ticker-tape parade since the women's soccer team was celebrated in 2015. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us