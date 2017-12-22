2 Workers Severely Burned in Chemical Explosion in Yonkers: Fire Officials - NBC New York
2 Workers Severely Burned in Chemical Explosion in Yonkers: Fire Officials

By Ray Villeda

Published at 3:45 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 4:09 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017

    Two workers suffered severe burns in a chemical explosion in Yonkers Friday, fire officials say.

    The flash explosion happened at the Greystone Bakery on Alexander Street. Firefighters who arrived on scene were met by a heavy, acrid smoke.

    The two workers were using solvent-based cement in a confined space at the time. Fire officials said the space lacked proper ventilation, which may have led to the explosion.

    The two workers were rushed to Westchester County Medical Center. Fire officials described their burns as severe but didn’t say how much of their bodies were burned.

    An investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing, officials said. 

