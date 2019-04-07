Worker at Queens Internet Cafe Attacked, Sprayed With Chemical: NYPD

Police released surveillance footage of two suspects in the robbery of a Queens internet cafe.

A worker at a Queens internet cafe was sprayed with a chemical and handcuffed during a weekend robbery, police said.

The two thieves made off with about $600 from the register and $500 from the victim's wallet in the early Saturday heist, the NYPD said.

The men approached a 29-year-old employee at the Lucky Internet Cafe in Sunset Park after 1 a.m. and sprayed him with a chemical substance, police said. They handcuffed him on the ground, took the money and ran off.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).