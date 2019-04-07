Worker at Queens Internet Cafe Attacked, Sprayed With Chemical: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Worker at Queens Internet Cafe Attacked, Sprayed With Chemical: NYPD

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Worker at Queens Internet Cafe Attacked, Sprayed With Chemical: NYPD
    NYPD
    Police released surveillance footage of two suspects in the robbery of a Queens internet cafe.

    A worker at a Queens internet cafe was sprayed with a chemical and handcuffed during a weekend robbery, police said. 

    The two thieves made off with about $600 from the register and $500 from the victim's wallet in the early Saturday heist, the NYPD said. 

    The men approached a 29-year-old employee at the Lucky Internet Cafe in Sunset Park after 1 a.m. and sprayed him with a chemical substance, police said. They handcuffed him on the ground, took the money and ran off. 

    The victim refused medical attention. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us