What to Know In a statement responding to a suspicious package with apparent explosive delivered to CNN in NY, CNN president slammed the White House

Jeff Zucker criticized the Trump's continued attacks on the media, saying there is a "complete lack of understanding" in its seriousness

Five "potential explosive devices" sent to Clinton, Obama, billionaire George Soros, ex-Attorney General Holder and CNN said to be linked

“Words matter.”

In a statement responding to the suspicious package with apparent explosives delivered to CNN offices at Time Warner Center, as well as former and current political heads, CNN Worldwide president slammed the White House and its continued attacks on the media.

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media. The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that," Zucker's statement, which was shared via Twitter, reads.

Five "potential explosive devices" sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire George Soros, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder and CNN at NYC's Time Warner Center are thought to be linked, law enforcement sources say -- and officials are looking into whether one addressed to California Rep. Maxine Waters in Washington, D.C., has a similar signature.

Two of the five devices -- one addressed to Clinton's Chappaqua home, one to Obama in Washington, D.C. -- were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. Both were discovered at off-site locations and neither the former secretary of state nor former president were ever at risk, officials said.

Another of the packages -- one addressed to ex-CIA chief John Brennan, now an MSNBC contributor -- that appeared similar to the others forced an evacuation of CNN at the Time Warner Center Wednesday. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said the device appeared to be a "live explosive." He also said there was an envelope with white powder in the original packaging; that powder is being tested. Mayor de Blasio said there are no additional credible threats.

Zucker’s statement alludes to the constant attacks from Trump, his administration and his expressed negative feelings about the media's role in society.

Trump has continuously targeted and criticized the media since early on in his presidential campaign and at times have escalated since he became president, with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders even declining to contradict her boss after he called the media the "enemy of the people."

At a rally in early August, Trump described the press covering the event as "fake, fake disgusting news," according to NBC News.

That same month, more than 300 newspapers in the country came together to each publish editorials that explained the role of journalists and amplified the positive role journalism plays in society.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the government would "spare no resources or expense" in protecting "the safety of the American people" in response to reports of the apparent explosive devices being mailed.

Trump said he had been briefed by the FBI, the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service, who are conducting a "major federal investigation" into the packages' origins.

"It’s a very bipartisan statement I can tell you from both sides," Trump said. "We both agree on that. This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans."