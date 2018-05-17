This New York City bar is letting the dogs out.

Ever wanted to party with a bunch of pooches, drink and listen to music all for a good cause? Now is your chance.

On Monday, the North Shore Animal League America is throwing a fundraiser at Sky Room in Hell’s Kitchen to raise money to support the shelter, Timeout reports.

For $60, you get a two-hour open bar, snacks, champagne, and yes, dogs to play to play with. Also take advantage of a photo booth to snap pictures with the fury guests, Timeout reports.

All money from the “Wooftop” fundraiser goes to the North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.