'Wooftop': Party With Dogs at This NYC Rooftop Bar All for a Good Cause - NBC New York
'Wooftop': Party With Dogs at This NYC Rooftop Bar All for a Good Cause

Published 49 minutes ago

    Pexels/CC

    This New York City bar is letting the dogs out.

    Ever wanted to party with a bunch of pooches, drink and listen to music all for a good cause? Now is your chance.

    On Monday, the North Shore Animal League America is throwing a fundraiser at Sky Room in Hell’s Kitchen to raise money to support the shelter, Timeout reports.

    For $60, you get a two-hour open bar, snacks, champagne, and yes, dogs to play to play with. Also take advantage of a photo booth to snap pictures with the fury guests, Timeout reports.

    All money from the “Wooftop” fundraiser goes to the North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

