Man Leaps to Safety From Burning New Jersey Balcony

A lit cigarette sent a New Jersey apartment building up in flames, forcing several families into a hotel and forcing one man to jump from his own balcony, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out at around 10:30 Tuesday p.m. inside the Hillside Gardens apartments in Woodbridge Township inside a rear apartment, according to officials.

The man who was inside the unit where the fire broke out had to be rescued from his balcony. The property manager tells News 4 fire officials told him he left a cigarette lit and when he noticed the flames he tried to put them out himself, but was unable to.

"The fire got intense in the apartment and he went out to the balcony," property manager Eric Harvitt said. "So he jumped down into their arms."

The man suffered a minor injury, but refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

At least seven families were displaced.