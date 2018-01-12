 ) Police Spot Women in Car Smoking Crack as 4-Year-Old Girl Sits In Back: Authorities - NBC New York
Police Spot Women in Car Smoking Crack as 4-Year-Old Girl Sits In Back: Authorities

Published 4 hours ago

    Two Long Island women have been arrested after officers said they spotted them smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine in a car while a 4-year-old girl in the back seat. 

    The women, 34 and 29, were cuffed on Thursday in Carle Place on child endangermant and drug possession charges.

    Authorities said officers patrolling the area saw the women and child in the car parked in a lot off of Old Country Road about 11 p.m. When they approached the vehicle, officers saw the women smoke what appeared to be crack.

    When they asked the women to get out of the car, they refused. Authorities said the officers then opened the doors and put the women under arrest. The girl was released to a family member.

    It's not clear how or if the child was related to either of the women. 


