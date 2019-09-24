What to Know Two women walking along a Brooklyn street early Monday evening found themselves caught in the crossfire as shots erupted during an argument

Police say the women were walking near East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue just before 6 p.m. when they saw a group of men arguing

It wasn't clear what the men had been arguing about, but someone opened fire and the women were the only ones shot, authorities say

Two women who just happened to be walking near a Brooklyn intersection around dinnertime Monday found themselves shot -- victims of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, authorities say.

The women -- a 26-year-old and a 50-year-old -- were walking near East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue just before 6 p.m. when they saw a group of young men arguing, according to police. Suddenly, a suspect, thought to be 17 to 21 years old, started firing shots at the group. The women were caught in the crossfire.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in her right leg; the 50-year-old woman was wounded in the arm, authorities say. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition. It wasn't clear if the suspect who opened fire had been part of the original group the women saw arguing; no other injuries were reported.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspected shooter (above). Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

