Women Pour Liquid on Bus Rider’s Head, Steal Her Purse: NYPD - NBC New York
Women Pour Liquid on Bus Rider’s Head, Steal Her Purse: NYPD

The two women ran off the bus with the victim’s purse, which contained $60 in cash and two credit cards

Published 2 hours ago

    Two women poured an unknown liquid on a bus rider before snatching her purse off her lap as she tried to dry her head off, surveillance video shows.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The victim was on a Bx40 bus traveling east on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 when the incident happened

    Two women poured an unknown liquid on a bus rider, then snatched her purse off her lap as she tried to dry her head off, surveillance video shows.

    The victim was on a Bx40 bus traveling east on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 when the two women poured the liquid on the back of her head, police said.

    When the bus stopped at St. Peters Avenue and East Tremont Avenue, one of the women grabbed her purse from her lap as she tried to dry her head off, the NYPD said.

    The two women ran off the bus with the victim’s purse, which contained $60 in cash and two credit cards.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

