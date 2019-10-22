3 Women Jump Man Walking to PATH Train, Beat Him and Rob Him, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

3 Women Jump Man Walking to PATH Train, Beat Him and Rob Him, Police Say

The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    3 Women Jump Man Walking to PATH Train, Beat Him and Rob Him, Police Say

    Police are looking for three women they say jumped a man walking to the PATH train Saturday, beating him badly before stealing his wallet and running off. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Three women jumped a man walking to the PATH train on Saturday, beating him up and robbing him, authorities say

    • The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs

    • Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for three women they say jumped a man walking to the PATH train over the weekend, beating him badly before stealing his wallet and running off.

    The 41-year-old victim was on West 32nd Street, walking to the PATH around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when the three women pushed him down to the ground, authorities say. They began repeatedly hitting him with some sort of blunt object.

    The women ran off with the man's wallet and cellphone. The victim continued on his way to New Jersey, where he went to a hospital and was treated for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs. 

    Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    NYC DOT Worker Repaving Street Killed in Accident

    [NY] NYC DOT Worker Repaving Street Killed in Accident

    New York City Department of Transportation workers are mourning the tragic loss of a colleague on Tuesday after an employee was accidentally struck and killed by a coworker. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us