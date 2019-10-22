Police are looking for three women they say jumped a man walking to the PATH train Saturday, beating him badly before stealing his wallet and running off. (Published 2 hours ago)

3 Women Jump Man Walking to PATH Train, Beat Him and Rob Him, Police Say

What to Know Three women jumped a man walking to the PATH train on Saturday, beating him up and robbing him, authorities say

The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for three women they say jumped a man walking to the PATH train over the weekend, beating him badly before stealing his wallet and running off.

The 41-year-old victim was on West 32nd Street, walking to the PATH around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when the three women pushed him down to the ground, authorities say. They began repeatedly hitting him with some sort of blunt object.

The women ran off with the man's wallet and cellphone. The victim continued on his way to New Jersey, where he went to a hospital and was treated for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

NYC DOT Worker Repaving Street Killed in Accident