What to Know
Police are looking for three women they say jumped a man walking to the PATH train over the weekend, beating him badly before stealing his wallet and running off.
The 41-year-old victim was on West 32nd Street, walking to the PATH around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when the three women pushed him down to the ground, authorities say. They began repeatedly hitting him with some sort of blunt object.
The women ran off with the man's wallet and cellphone. The victim continued on his way to New Jersey, where he went to a hospital and was treated for multiple bruises and lacerations to his head, arms and legs.
