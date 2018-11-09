What to Know Four suspects knocked on the Manhattan apartment door of two women one day last month; they tried to force their way inside

Two women managed to fight off four would-be home invaders who knocked on their Manhattan apartment door around dinnertime one day last month and tried to force their way in, police say.

Surveillance video shows the four suspects walk into the building on West 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. They head down a hallway in single file.

Police say one of them knocked on the door of the 23-year-old and 25-year-old victims' apartment. When they opened it, one of the men told the women he wanted to speak with them; he tried to force open the door, cops say.

The women pushed the door against him to keep him out, but he whipped out an air pistol and fired one shot at the 23-year-old woman, striking her on the elbow. The 25-year-old woman then sprayed him in the face with an unknown chemical substance; he backed out of the doorway and the victims slammed the door.

The four suspects then ran off. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.