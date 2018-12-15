Woman on Subway Punched by Robbers Who Tried to Steal Her Phone: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman on Subway Punched by Robbers Who Tried to Steal Her Phone: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman on Subway Punched by Robbers Who Tried to Steal Her Phone: NYPD
    NYPD
    Police released the inset photos of two men suspected in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman on the subway.

    A woman riding the subway was punched multiple times by a man who tried to steal her iPhone, police said. 

    Two men approached the 24-year-old victim on the R train near Pacific Street in Brooklyn on Thursday and began harassing her, the NYPD said. 

    Then one of them punched her in the face and body, police said. He also tried to take her phone. 

    The men are described as teenagers, about 16 to 18 years old. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us