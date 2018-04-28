Please release this surveillance footage of the suspect accused of using a stun gun on a customer at McDonald's. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman zapped a McDonald’s customer with a stun gun while he was sitting inside the eatery with a group of friends, the NYPD said.

The 64-year-old victim was inside a McDonald’s at the corner of 51st Street and Broadway in midtown Manhattan around 8:45 p.m. on April 22 when he and his group of friends started talking to the woman, police said.

Not long after, the woman left the eatery, came back, went up to the man and zapped his arm with a stun gun before fleeing the location, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for an approximately 5-foot-9, 180-pound woman who was last seen wearing a black sweater, a multi-colored head scarf, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Police released this surveillance photo of a woman who used a stun gun on a man inside a McDonald's.

Photo credit: NYPD

Top Tri-State News Photos