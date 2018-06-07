Woman With 89 License Suspensions Arrested in Long Island

What to Know A woman with 89 license suspensions and revocations was arrested on Long Island, authorities say

Suffolk County Police say they arrested Dawn Taddeo after stopping her for traffic violations in Huntington, Long Island, Wednesday.

Taddeo, 49, was allegedly driving a 1996 Buick Regal on Pulaski Road without a registration sticker displayed on her windshield. When Second Precinct Patrol Officer initiated a traffic stop and checked Taddeo’s driver’s license it showed it had been suspended 89 times.

Suffolk police say it was also determined that the vehicle Taddeo was driving was unregistered and was being driven with improper or “switched” license plates.

Taddeo, of Huntington Station, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. Taddeo was also issued summonses and the vehicle was impounded.

Taddeo will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It is not immediately clear if she retained an attorney to comment on the charges.