Woman With 49 License Suspension Arrested on Long Island

A woman with almost 50 license suspensions was arrested on Long Island Wednesday, law enforcement officials say.

Lashae Hammond, 28, was apprehended after being pulled over on Prarie Drive in North Babylon at about 12:30 p.m. for speeding, Suffolk County Police say.

According to officials, officer Philip Buzzanca pulled her over and determined she had a license that had been suspended 49 times on 11 different dates.

Hammond, of North Babylon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

She was released on bail and scheduled for arraignment at a later date.

It is not immediately clear if Hammond retained an attorney.

This is not the first time Suffolk County police encountered drivers with a whopping number of license suspensions or revocations.

On June 6, an officer arrested Dawn Taddeo, 49, of Huntington Station, after stopping her for traffic violations. A license check revealed she had 89 license suspension and revocations, according to police.

Two men from Wyandanch with 102 license suspensions between them were also arrested in separate traffic violation cases on the same day in May, according to Suffolk County police.

Additionally, in February, in the span of 24 hours, Suffolk County police pulled over twice a man who had his license suspended dozens of times before it was revoked back when Ronald Reagan was president.