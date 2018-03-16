Lizbeth Ildefonso thought she was at the drive thru when she put in an order for a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich Friday morning.

There was just one problem: she was at the county jail.

The 44-year-old Jamesport woman was arrested on driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlicensed driving charges after the authorities said she pulled up to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility and tried to put in a breakfast order at the the Riverhead Correctional Facility’s security booth.

Authorities said after the woman pulled up and tried to place an order for “bacon, egg and cheese,” Deputy Yvonne DeCaro, who was manning the booth at the time, told her that she was at the county jail.

That’s when they said Ildefonso insisted she really wanted a sandwich.

DeCaro then took a closer look at the woman, according to Suffolk County sheriff's deputies. They discovered she had dilated, glassy eyes and appeared to have white powder on her left nostril.

Afterward, authorities said Ildefonso failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

She later consented to a blood test, according to authorities. Results from the test are pending.

Attorney information for Ildefonso wasn’t immediately available. She’s set to be arraigned Saturday in Southampton.