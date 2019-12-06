What to Know Police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly tossed feces and urine on a 46-year-old woman who was sitting inside of a car

It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Croes Avenue in the Bronx on July 24; cops haven't revealed details on a possible motive

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

The suspect, identified as Sashu Lawson, allegedly just walked up to the victim's car on Croes Avenue in the middle of the afternoon and tossed the muck. It's not clear if the two knew each other prior, nor did police speculate on a possible motive.

Authorities released a photo of Lawson (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.