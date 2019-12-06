Woman Chucks Feces, Urine at Woman Sitting in Car in NYC: Cops - NBC New York
Woman Chucks Feces, Urine at Woman Sitting in Car in NYC: Cops

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly tossed feces and urine on a 46-year-old woman who was sitting inside of a car in the Bronx over the summer.

    The suspect, identified as Sashu Lawson, allegedly just walked up to the victim's car on Croes Avenue in the middle of the afternoon and tossed the muck. It's not clear if the two knew each other prior, nor did police speculate on a possible motive.

    Authorities released a photo of Lawson (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

