Woman Struck by 2 Minivans in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Warnings, Watches for Winter Storm
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Struck by 2 Minivans in Queens: NYPD

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 4 New York
    Police investigate at the flushing intersection where a woman was struck by two minivans, which both fled the scene.

    A woman who was crossing the street in Queens was struck by two minivans, both of which fled the scene, the NYPD said Sunday.

    The 51-year-old woman was crossing 31st Road in Flushing with the signal on Saturday evening when she was knocked onto the road by a dark-colored minivan making a left turn from Union Street, the NYPD said. 

    The van kept going. 

    Then the woman was struck a second time by a light-colored minivan on 31st Road, police said. That vehicle fled north on Union Street. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images/EyeEm

    The victim was in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens. 

    No one has been arrested. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us