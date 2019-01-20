Woman Struck by 2 Minivans in Queens: NYPD

Police investigate at the flushing intersection where a woman was struck by two minivans, which both fled the scene.

A woman who was crossing the street in Queens was struck by two minivans, both of which fled the scene, the NYPD said Sunday.

The 51-year-old woman was crossing 31st Road in Flushing with the signal on Saturday evening when she was knocked onto the road by a dark-colored minivan making a left turn from Union Street, the NYPD said.

The van kept going.

Then the woman was struck a second time by a light-colored minivan on 31st Road, police said. That vehicle fled north on Union Street.

The victim was in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens.

No one has been arrested.