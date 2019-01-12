Woman Struck, Killed by Car in Long Island Parking Lot: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a car in a parking lot outside of a grocery store in Copiague.

A driver in a parking lot of a grocery store stepped on the gas instead of the brakes on Saturday, hitting and killing a woman who was walking nearby, police said.

The driver was backing out of a parking spot on Merrick Road in Copiague shortly after 4 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The Honda Civic struck the woman and damaged three parked cars, police said.

Bystanders lifted the car off the woman, but she didn't survive, police said. she was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Her name wasn't released, pending notification of relatives.

The driver wasn't hurt. The car was impounded.

No one has been arrested or charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8152.