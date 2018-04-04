What to Know Prosecutors say a 62-year-old New Jersey woman secretly stole $150,000 over four years from a former elderly neighbor

The victim was left destitute and could no longer care for herself and had to be institutionalized as a result, according to the complaint

Kim Covello faces criminal charges of theft by deception and elder abuse

A New Jersey woman befriended an elderly former neighbor and persuaded her to give her power of attorney, stealing more than $150,000 over four years and leaving the 94-year-old victim destitute, prosecutors say.

Investigators say 62-year-old Kim Covello of Park Ridge wrote checks to herself and others for her own benefit, including building an addition to her home. She allegedly left the victim in such dire financial distress that she could no longer care for herself, and was institutionalized and in need of financial assistance.

Covello wouldn't answer the door to reporters at her home Wednesday but said through the door, "I have an attorney and he told me not to talk... I'm being smeared."

She would not give her attorney's information, saying he would speak in court.

Neighbors of Covello, who watched the addition to her home being built, said they know her as a pet sitter and pleasant neighbor who lives with her husband and two adult daughters.

"It's terrible, hard to believe, had no idea something like this could happen here," said Linda Luciano.

"I guess when something like this happens, all the neighbors are surprised," said Michael Delucia.

Covello faces criminal charges of theft by deception and elder abuse when she appears before a judge later this month.