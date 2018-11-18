Woman Steals Car in Brooklyn With Toddler in Backseat: Police - NBC New York
Woman Steals Car in Brooklyn With Toddler in Backseat: Police

By Marc Santia

Published 23 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    A woman stole a car with a 2-year-old car in the backseat on Sunday afternoon, then took off and hit a pedestrian, police said. 

    The child wasn't hurt, the NYPD said. The pedestrian was hospitalized, police sources said. It wasn't clear how severe that person's injuries were. 

    The mother left her 2009 Honda Accord parked at Euclid and Sutter avenues in East New York while she ran into a store, police said.

    She left her 2-year-old daughter in the back seat, the keys in the car and the door open, police said. 

    A 52-year-old emotionally disturbed person got into the car and drove away, police said. She struck a pedestrian two blocks away at Cresent Street. 

    The driver was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending. 

