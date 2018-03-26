Woman Stabbed to Death Inside Brooklyn Bodega: NYPD - NBC New York
    Police are looking for the attacker who stabbed a 20-year-old woman to death inside a Brooklyn bodega Monday afternoon.

    The NYPD said the woman was inside the 1076 Broadway Deli and Grocery at Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford Stuyvesant about 5 p.m.

    The woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

    Authorities said the attacker is thought to be a woman. A man in a gray BMW picked her up after the attack and drove away on Broadway.

    Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.


