Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment: NYPD

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul

    A woman was found stabbed to death in her Bronx home Monday morning, police say. 

    The victim, 53-year-old Valerie Solis, was found with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2111 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx after police got a 911 call of a knife attack happening there. 

    She was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if anyone else was home at the time. A police source said a neighbor made the 911 call. 

    Police arrested Virgil Solis, 58, of East Harlem later Monday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us