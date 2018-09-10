Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment: NYPD

A woman was found stabbed to death in her Bronx home Monday morning, police say.

The victim, 53-year-old Valerie Solis, was found with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2111 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx after police got a 911 call of a knife attack happening there.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if anyone else was home at the time. A police source said a neighbor made the 911 call.

Police arrested Virgil Solis, 58, of East Harlem later Monday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.