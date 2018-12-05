Man Stabs Woman Following Argument at Subway Station: NYPD

What to Know A woman was stabbed during an argument at the 15th Street and Prospect Park subway station in Brooklyn early Tuesday, the NYPD says

A woman was stabbed inside a Brooklyn subway station early Tuesday, police say, and the attacker is still on the run.

The 36-year-old woman got into an argument with the suspect at the 15th Street and Prospect Park station when a 30-something-year-old man whipped out a large kitchen knife and stabbed her in the torso, according to the NYPD.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said. The suspect fled the area, last seen wearing an orange coat and black shoes.

The NYPD released surveillance footage that shows the man walking on a sidewalk, pushing an orange shopping cart.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.