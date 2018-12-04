Woman Stabbed on Subway in Park Slope: Police - NBC New York
Woman Stabbed on Subway in Park Slope: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition after she was stabbed on a train in Park Slope early Tuesday

    • Her attackers were described as three men, police say

    • It's not clear if they knew each other prior to the stabbing, nor were the circumstances leading up to it known

    A woman was stabbed on a moving subway in Park Slope early Tuesday, authorities say. 

    Cops say they got a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. about an attack on the F and G line at the 15th Street station. They found the woman, whose age wasn't known, stabbed in the abs. Her attackers were described as three men, police say. 

    It's not clear if they knew each other prior to the stabbing, nor were the circumstances leading up to it known. 

    The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    The investigation is ongoing.

