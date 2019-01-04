A Staten Island family is searching for their stolen dog after a woman snatched it off their porch. (Published 42 minutes ago)

What to Know A Staten Island family is searching for their stolen Yorkie dog, Nugget

Their security video shows a woman snatching the dog off their doorstep

The family says NYPD is investigating

A Staten Island family is desperately trying to get their stolen Yorkie pup returned to them after surveillance video showed a woman snatching him off their front porch.

The owner, who only asked to be identified by her first name Dana, said her husband had gone out to get a paper from his car in the driveway of their Dongan Hills home Friday when Nugget the Yorkie slipped out without him knowing.

Dana's husband returned and closed the door, unknowingly leaving Nugget on the stoop. As Nugget sat at the front door waiting for the owners to open the door, a woman came by and took him off the stoop, video shows.

"I noticed he was gone as soon as I walked in from work, which was about a half-hour later, I noticed he was missing because he and my other dog always greet me at the door," Dana told News 4 New York in an email.

Dana's husband and son immediately went to look for Nugget while she combed through the security footage -- and that's when she found the woman stealing him.

The family has filed a report with NYPD, who they say are investigating.