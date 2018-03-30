People wait for a train at the Union Square subway station. (File photo)

A woman was arrested after she allegedly shoved a man onto the subway tracks at the Union Square station early Friday morning.

The 27-year-old man was able to climb to safety before the next train arrived and was not injured, according to police.

The victim was walking near the edge of the Q train platform just after midnight when 57-year-old Majorie Chambers suddenly shoved him onto the trackbed as he passed her, police said.

Someone in the station called police and officers managed to pull the man back onto the platform before the next train arrived.

Police said Chambers claimed the man was bothering her before she pushed him.

The victim refused medical attention and Chambers was charged with reckless endangerment.

Chambers has two prior arrests, according to police — one for criminal trespass in 2017 and another for assault in 1995.

